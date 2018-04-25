Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Simba’s Niyonzima to miss Dar derby

 

Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2 momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba will be without midfield maestro Haruna Niyonzima when they go head to head with their traditional foes Young Africans on Sunday.

Niyonzima, who shrugged off a knee injury a few weeks ago, left for Kigali, Rwanda yesterday to attend his sister’s funeral.

His sister- Hawa - who died yesterday, according to the Rwandan midfielder.

Simba and Yanga, whose rivalry is as old as the country’s football history, will face off in the Mainland Premier League clash at the National Stadium.

The midfielder was not part of the Msimbazi Reds squad which participated in the Africa Confederation Cup recently due a knee injury.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

Why Arusha residents shouldn’t fret over Union Day ‘protests’

If you are a resident of Arusha, you shouldn’t be worried about any potential disruptions over

Air Tanzania sees massive revenue jump in 9 months

State run carrier Air Tanzania Company Limited has seen its gross revenue jump from Sh34.3

  • News
    Alleged baby killer left confession on scene  
  • East Africa News
    Rare rally for Kabila opponents  
  • News
    Keep calm and carry on – Dar police  
  • News
    Quashed: World Cup ends Diamond, Nahreel “beef”  