Simba’s Niyonzima to miss Dar derby

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2 momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba will be without midfield maestro Haruna Niyonzima when they go head to head with their traditional foes Young Africans on Sunday.

Niyonzima, who shrugged off a knee injury a few weeks ago, left for Kigali, Rwanda yesterday to attend his sister’s funeral.

His sister- Hawa - who died yesterday, according to the Rwandan midfielder.

Simba and Yanga, whose rivalry is as old as the country’s football history, will face off in the Mainland Premier League clash at the National Stadium.