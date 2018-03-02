Simba’s Okwi, Bocco miss Stand Utd clash

By Thobias Sebastian @TheCitizenTz news@TheCitizen.com

Dar es Salaam. Baptism of fire awaits Stand United when they take on high-flying Simba in the Mainland Premier League match at the National Stadium.

Simba, who beat Stand United 2-1 in the first round of the top flight in Shinyanga on October 1, last year, have been notching up wins almost at will this season.

They top the league with 45 points under the belt from 19 matches, five clear points ahead of their traditional foes Young Africans.

Third-placed Azam FC is far behind, with 35 points from 19 matches.

The ice cream makers will effectively surrender any hopes they may be harboring of chasing down Simba in the league should they lose three or so matches.

Stand United, who have vowed to hand Simba their first defeat of the season today, are placed sixth from the bottom.

They have only 20 points to show for their efforts in the league, which is now inching towards the home and final stretch.

However, they have no qualms about coping with an electric National Stadium atmosphere this afternoon when they clash with the Msimbazi Street giants.

The Shinyanga team’s assistant coach, Agustino Malindi, is confident that his side can win – despite Simba’s imposing record this season.

Simba, gunning for their first league title in five years, are so far unbeaten in 19 matches.

“You can’t underestimate anyone. Football is marvelous. Sometimes the ball wants to go into the goalmouth – and sometimes not,” Malindi said almost in exasperation.

“We are not frightened. We have been to a lot of places and scored and won,” he added.

Simba will be unfortunate not to have on