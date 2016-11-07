Monday, November 7, 2016

Simba subdued, Yanga close gap

African Lyon players and their coach celebrate

African Lyon players and their coach celebrate after beating Simba 1-0 during their Vodacom Premier League match at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday. Lyon won 1-0.  PHOTO | OMAR FUNGO 

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minnows African Lyon handed Simba SC their first defeat of the 2016/17 Vodacom Premier League season after recording a 1-0 win at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

Simba, who had played 13 matches unbeaten, had hoped to subdue lowly Lyons, but they paid the price for their complacency.

The Msimbazi Reds’ lead at the top has now been reduced to five points.

Abubakari Mgumi was the man of the match as his stoppage time goal snapped Simba’s fairytale run in the premiership.

The Msimbazi Street giants, who are under Cameroonian Joseph Omog, still top the 16-team log with 35 points followed by defending champions Young Africans with 30.

Yanga bounced back from their 2-1 loss to Mbeya City to beat Tanzania Prisons 1-0 at Sokoine Stadium yesterday.

Simon Msuva scored the solitary goal from the spot kick in the 73 minute after Obrey Chirwa was brought down in the box.

At the Kurumba Stadium, Mbao FC humbled Azam FC 2-1 to deny the Kagame Cup champions maximum points from their Lake Zone tour. Mbao scored their goals via Venance Ludovic in the 30th minute before Boniface Maganga doubled the lead in the 50th minute. Azam got their consolation in the 67th minute through Francesco Zekumbawira.

Azam, coached by Spanish Zeben Hernandez, cling to the third place with 22 points from 14 matches while Mbao improved to 16 points, moving clear of the drop zone.

Elsewhere, struggling JKT Ruvu managed a one-all draw against Toto Africans as Ndanda FC defeated Stand United 2-1 and Kagera Sugar crushed Ruvu Shooting 3-1.

