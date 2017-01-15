Simba turn focus on VPL title after Mapinduzi Cup

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After missing the Mapinduzi Cup following a 1-0 loss against Azam FC, Simba Sports Club technical bench has turned their focus on the Tanzania Mainland Premier League matches and they are optimistic to win the title.

Speaking with The Citizen on Sunday, the team’s assistant coach, Jackson Mayanja said they lost in Mapinduzi Cup and were ready to revenge in the Tanzania Mainland league against the team and continue to maintain their top position.

Simba SC their loss should not be taken as the point to lose the leading with 44 points.

Simba SC is now gearing ahead of the Wednesday league match against Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

During the day, Azam FC will be at their home ground, Azam Complex playing against Mbeya City from 7pm.

Mayanja said Simba dominated the encounter, but his players wasted lots of clear scoring chances in both first and second round.

He said Simba players had command on the game and controlled from the beginning unlike Azam Fc which had only one shot and scored in the 22nd half.

“We were best in tactics, ball possession, chances creation, but it was no our good day, we wasted many clear scoring chances, sometimes it happens in football. The game has very strange results, we are now back to the league,” said Mayanja.

He noted that the team would start training and only two players would not be part of the team’s preparations due to injury. The players are Fredric Blagnon and Mohamed Ibrahim.