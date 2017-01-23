Simba win to cruise into last 16

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mainland giants Simba booked a place in the Azam Sports Federation Cup with a 2-0 win over Police Dar es Salaam at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

It took the Msimbazi Reds three minutes to break the stalement through Pastory Athanas after a one-two between Shiza Kichuya and team skipper Jonas Mkude.

Police ought to have levelled matters ten minutes later when striker Paschal Theodory broke through, only to see his close range shot go wide.

Simba, needing a win to make a flying start in the tournament, enjoyed the lion’s share of the game but failed to turn into goals many chances they created to the disappointment of their fans.

Another chance for Simba to go two up came in the 16th minute when Athanas’ shot narrowly missed target.

Two minutes later, Simba’s striker Yasin Muzamiru beat two defenders just outside the penalty box, but his shot went straight into the hands of goalkeeper Kondo Salum.

George Omog’s men were leading 1-0 at half time.

On resumption, both Simba and Police seemed more aggressive, pressing upfront in turn in search of a goal.

Eight minutes into the second half, Mohammed Hussein headed home a long pass by Said Ndemla to make it 2-0 for Simba.

In other yesterday’s matches of the FA Cup, as the Azam Sports Federation Cup is popularly known, Ruvu Shooting were bundled out of the tournament after going down 2-1 to Kiluvya FC.

Tanzania Prisons registered a 2-1 win over Mbeya Kwanza in another exciting game, while Mwanza’s Toto African beat Mwadui FC of Shinyanga 2-0.

Prisons, one of the Premier League outfits in the FA Cup, survived a scare before beating Mbeya Kwanza to sail through.

Meanwhile, Simba Sports Club’s defender Method Mwanjali has been named the best Mainland Vodacom Premier league player for December.

The central defender won the honour after beating Young Africans’ midfielder Haruna Niyonzima and Azam FC’s defender Yakubu Mohamed.

Mwanjali has played an inspirational role for his team’s impressive performance this season.

Simba, who now top the league table with 45 points, are among title hopefuls.

Their archrivals Yanga sit second with 43 points as the battle for Mainland’s soccer supermacy now inches towards the home stretch.