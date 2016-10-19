Simbu eyes medal at World Championship in London

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After an impressive show this year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in the men’s marathon, Tanzania’s long distance runner Felix Simbu has turned focus to next year’s IAAF World Championship in London.

Simbu says he is targeting yet another spectacular participation in the London championship.

Simbu is among three Tanzanian marathoners who represented the country at this year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He made a spectacular participation in the Rio Games as he finished fifth in the men’s marathon.

He narrowly missed a medal to restore the country’s dented pride in major athletics competitions.

Fibert Bayi and Suleiman Nyambui won bronze medals in the Stipple Chase and 5000 meters respectively in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The country’s efforts to repeat that memorable feat have always ended miserably.

“I am now in serious preparations for next year’s World Championship, much determined to do well,” said Simbu, who made his Olympic participation debut in Brazil.