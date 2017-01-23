Simbu now tagets medal at the London Marathon

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After snatching a gold medal at the 2017 Mumbai Marathon, Tanzania’s long distance runner Alphonce Simbu has turned focus to the forthcoming London Marathon.

Simbu is among star athletes from various countries around the world who are expected to battle it out for top honours at the London Marathon on April 23.

On January 15, the Tanzanian marathoner, fifth-placed at the Rio Olympics last year, won the men’s marathon in Mumbai after clocking two hours, nine minutes and 32 seconds in the closely-contested race. “London is the greatest marathon in the world and I would like to win there,” the Arusha-based athlete told The Citizen over the weekend, a few days after landing an invitation to compete in the race.

“The field is always the best and victory means so much. After winning the Mumbai Marathon, I know what I need to do to shine in London,” he added confidently.

In Mumbai, running his first marathon after Rio Games in August 2016, Simbu owed his victory to his preparations.

Kenyan Bornes Kitur won the women’s marathon in a personal best time of 2:29:02 at the Mumbai Marathon. “I went with the pacemaker after 25 km and no one followed,” said the Kenyan, happy to clock a personal best (2:29:02). Chaltu Tafa (2:33:03) came a distant second, Tigist Girma third (2:33:19).

Simbu, who had competed in the 2015 World Championship in Beijing, said he trained in the hills in Arusha for the Mumbai Marathon, which made him “perfect” for the race. He said his pace varied throughout the race. He rued the fact that the course had corners and few “hills”.