Singano bullish ahead of league resumption

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC striker Ramadhani Singano believes that his team will be a force to reckon with during the second round of the Vodacom Premier League.

Singano, who crossed to the Chamazi-based outfit from Simba SC last season, said the team was unlucky during the first half of the season despite playing sublime football.

“We finished the first half of the season third, which is not bad. We played well, but we were unlucky with results in some matches,” said the forward.

“It’s my belief that Azam will come back a stronger team and challenge for the title genuinely.”

On whether Azam will win the league this season, the 23-year-old said it is too early to predict the winner due to competition among the top sides.

“Azam have a chance, but we can’t write off those who are ahead of us. However, we will go all out trying to win it,” he said.

The 2013/14 champions occupy the third spot in the 16-team log with 25 points. Simba are at the summit with 35 points followed by Young Africans with 33.

The Chamazi moneybags have been active in the mid-season transfer window, roping in three players from Ghana.

Azam completed the signing of Medeama winger Enock Atta Agyei early this month before netting the duo of Samuel Afful and Yahaya Mohammed.

The league is expected to resume on December 17 following the uncertainty surrounding the Cecafa Kagame Cup and Challenge, which were to take place during the mid-season break.