Sky is the limit for TZ golf sensation Joseph

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. One of Tanzania’s highly-rated golfers, Victor Joseph, believes that his dream for a scholarship to one of the best golf colleges in the world will materialize this year.

Joseph– who emerged the country’s ‘Best Male Golfer of the Year-2016’ after beating his closest pursuers, Amani Saidi and Seif Mcharo – says he has what it takes to excel in international golfing.

“I want to be a professional golfer of the ‘PGA TOUR’ class so that I can play alongside megastars like Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson,” the gifted golfer said yesterday.

PGA TOUR’ is the organiser of the main professional golf tours played primarily by men in the United States in particular, and North America in general.

Two years ago, Joseph became the first Tanzanian golfer to win the Rwanda Open Championship, one of the major gold competitions in East Africa.

This feat enabled him to overshadow his compatriots in performances outside the country.

Joseph is one of the young golfers groomed under the youth development program at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club.

He says he has been struggling to secure a scholarship in the United States that would enable him to learn the sport more professionally.

His golfing skills were unmatched at the 2016 Rwanda Open in Kigali. It, therefore, came as no surprise when he claimed top honours in the amateur golfing category.

“It was my best performance outside the country. I played incredible golf to win the 72-hole thriller with a brilliant score,” he recalls, smiling.

Joseph added that he was sad to miss the 2016 Uganda Open in Kampala, where he was expected to add another title and trophy to his collection.

He says his focus this year is to join a golf college in the US so as to boost his career.