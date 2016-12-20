Sky the limit for Ex-Azam coach

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Dennis Kitambi is not a household name in Tanzanian football. Nevertheless, his rise will unquestionably wake up a lot of coaches from their deep slumber.

Kitambi has defied the odds after landing a top job at AFC Leopards that feature in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

The outspoken coach, who served under the shadows of Stewart Hall at Azam FC, is now the assistant head coach at Ingwe whose fierce rivals are Gor Mahia.

This is the first time for a Tanzanian coach to cross the border since Sunday Kayuni did so in the 1990s when he coached both Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Kitambi started his coaching career at Ndanda FC and was fired after a string of poor results, but that did hold him back. He sauntered forward to take a dream job Azam FC.

After years of working under Hall, Kitambi has a reason to smile. He is only the second Tanzanian coach to cross the border and take up a top position at a neighbouring country’s topflight club.

Kitambi heads to Leopards courtesy of Hall who decided to appoint him as helper ahead of the 2017 season.

He goes in as a replacement for Nicholas Muyoti who was dismissed at the end of the season by the club after a run of woeful results. Kitambi’s appointment at AFC Leopards will certainly serve as a wake call for Tanzanian coaches who have been reluctant to further their career outside the country.

“My assistant will be Dennis Kitambi; he is someone I worked with at Azam.

He is a very good coach. He is good in analysis and statistics and that’s what he is coming to do here. I settled on him because he is someone I understand and like his work, he also understands my philosophy well and so it will be easy for us to work together,” Hall said.

A number of Kenyan coaches had been linked with the vacant coaching role at the club but Ingwe decided to cross the border.

The Briton is delighted to reunite with the analysis and statistics expert. He says the Tanzanian brings on board a wealth of experience in game.

Speaking a day earlier, Leopards chairman Dan Mule confirmed that Kitambi was the on his way to the Ingwe’s den, but said the deal would be finalised early next month.

“Well, currently we are working on that and by third of next month (January), we will definitely have a conclusive answer. But we all know Kitambi has been working with Hall previously and he recommended him for the job, so we will confirm it once it materialises,” he said.