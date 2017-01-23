Sky the limit for Tanzania’s teenage golfer

By Burton Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedie.com

Dar es Salaam. Victor Joseph, the 2016’s most outstanding golfer in the country, believes his dream to secure a scholarship in one of the best golf colleges in the world will materialize this year.

Joseph, the only Tanzanian golfer to win Rwanda Open, emerged the country’s best male golfer of 2016 after beating his close rivals Amani Saidi and Abbas Adam in the order of merits released by Tanzania Golf Union(TGU) early this month.

The golfer also overshadowed his compatriots in championships held outside the country.

Joseph one of the young golfers groomed under Youth Development Proramme at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, said he has been struggling to secure a scholarship in US so as to learn the sport professionally.

“I want to be a professional golfer of PGA Tour class so that I can play alongside golf stars like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth or Rory McIlroy,” said the gifted golfer.

Joseph golfing skills was unmatched in Rwanda to be crowned the 2016 Rwanda Amateur Golf Open champion.

“It was my best performance outside the country. I put up a spirited fight to win the 72-hole thriller with brilliant score,” he recalled.

Joseph added that he was sad to miss Uganda Open where he had expected to add his silverware.

He said his focus this year is to join a golf college in the US so as to boost his career.