Smalling hails Utd defensive strength after vital victory

London . Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has hailed Jose Mourinho for building a strong defence at the club after they recorded their 14th clean sheet of the Premier League season at Burnley.

United are yet to concede a goal in 2018 and have gone 504 minutes since their defence was last breached, when Burnley midfielder Steven Defour’s free-kick beat David de Gea on Boxing Day. Along with Chelsea, United have the stingiest defence in the division -- each have conceded just 16 goals -- and Smalling credited Mourinho’s work in forming that solid base following the 1-0 win over the Clarets on Saturday. (AFP)