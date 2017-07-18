South Korea golfer wins US Women’s Open title

Bedminster. South Korea’s Park Sung-Hyun won her first major golf title Sunday, firing her second consecutive five-under par 67 to capture the US Women’s Open as US President Donald Trump watched.

Park, the event’s seventh South Korean winner in 10 years, finished 72 holes at Trump National on 11-under 277 to defeat 17-year-old South Korean amateur Choi Hye-Jin by two strokes.

“I am excited and happy,” Park said through a translator. “It feels unreal to a certain extent.”

Deadlocked for the lead with Choi, Park sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-4 17th, the fourth and final birdie of the round on the day’s hardest hole, then moments later chipped inches from the cup and tapped in at the par-5 18th to end it.

“When I was about to hit the fourth shot, my mind just went blank, but my caddie kept assuring me so I calmed down and made my shot, and when it went (so close) I was pleased,” Park said.

“I did not have the best first and second rounds. I wanted to believe in myself for the remaining rounds so that helped, trusting myself.”

In her US Women’s Open debut last year, Park led by two shots after 36 holes but closed with back-to-back 74s and settled for a share of third. Park, 23, took her first LPGA triumph as a tour rookie. She won seven times on the Korean LPGA Tour last year, topping its money list.

Trump, who gave Park a “thumbs up” sign after the victory, watched from an enclosed viewing area near the 15th green.