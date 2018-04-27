SportPesa signs new deal with Kenya football body

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. SportPesa, the country’s largest gaming firm, has signed new partnership agreements with four notable football entities in the country.

Gor Mahia FC and AFC Leopards will see SportPesa come on board as their main sponsors while the Kenyan Premier League has welcomed the company as its title Sponsor, a partnership that will see the league renamed to SportPesa Premier League. The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has also entered into a three-year partnership with SportPesa with the aim of further developing the standards of local football.

“We are extremely excited to be able to partner with these four powerful industry players. As we have always maintained, developing local football talent is a key vision for our company,” said SportPesa CEO, Captain Ronald Karauri.

“Despite the economic policy setbacks we have suffered over the past few months, we remain committed to supporting local sports as much as we can to get Kenya where it should be, among the great football nations of the world.”

SportPesa will feature prominently on the front of the Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards shirts for the next three years.

“Partnerships mean a lot to us as they enable us to tangibly impact communities and leave a lasting legacy – the journey of Qatar 2022 continues and we are honoured to be part of that journey,” added Captain Karauri.

Meanwhile: The company also announced that English football club Hull City’s first team is set to make a historic maiden trip to Kenya in what will be a major score for the country’s football development goals.

The visit by the team which plays in the Championship league in the UK is aimed at exposing local players to international competition and increasing their exposure on the world football scene.