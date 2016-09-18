Sports symposium takes off

By Imani Makongoro @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Kibaha. Sports bodies have appealed to the government for funds. Stakeholders meeting in Kibaha yesterday said they were underperforming due to budgetary constraints.

They were speaking on the first day of the ‘Sports Legacy’ symposium taking place at the Filbert Bayi Sports Centre in Kibaha.

Tanzania’s Olympic squad head coach Khalifa Abdallah said sports development needed strong financial support. What sports organisations are currently getting from the government was not enough to meet their needs, he said.

“We need support outside the ministry of Sports. Depending on the annual national budget is not sustainable,” he said. Khalifa said there was need to join forces with the National Rotary and other investment partners in the development of sports in the country.

Former Football Association of Tanzania (FAT) secretary general Hassan Dyamwale said urged the sports ministry to work more closely with relevant government departments. Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) president Ghulam Rashid urged support for rising stars from the Umiseta and Umitashaumta games.