Spotlight turns on Yanga after Simba’s roaring win

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. ‘Unstoppable’ Simba SC continued with their imposing dominance in the Mainland Vodacom Premier League after another roaring 2-0 victory against Kagera Sugar at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

The victory was not delivered on a silver platter for the log leaders but they put up a thriller of a show to annihilate the determined visitors.

Kagera Sugar, under former national soccer team Taifa Stars captain Mecky Mexime, proved their pre-match vow to not make it easy for Simba SC was not an empty threat as they frustrated the Msimbazi Street side.

Strikers from both sides had mouthwatering attempts for most of the first half before Simba SC broke the jinx right in the 44th through Mohamed Ibrahim, who did not waste a well-taken corner kick from Shiza Kichuya.

Kichuya, clearly now the evergreen star of the resurgent Msimbazi Street boys, found the net in the 75th through a world-class penalty awarded after Kagera Sugar’s defender Shaaban Sunza fouled Ibrahim. Kichuya’s goal yesterday was the seventh. He continues to dominate the top scoring chart.

The victory is a major confidence boost for Simba SC in their unbeaten run in the league. They have won seven matches and drew twice. This poses a major threaten to the defending champions, Young Africans, as well as last season’s league runners Azam FC who are still struggling to find form. The two face off at the Uhuru Stadium.

Simba SC have collected 23 points from nine matches with 17 goals forward while conceding only three goals. The team is faces the huge challeng to keep the current form in its bid to clinch the title.

For the past four years, the club has been finishing in the second position. Simba SC assistant head coach Jackson Mayanja said their plan is to maintain the unbeaten run. He congratulated the players for the victory.