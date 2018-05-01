Spurs years ahead of schedule, says coach

London. Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are victims of their own success as they scramble to finish in the top four of the Premier League ahead of deposed champions Chelsea.

Fourth-placed Spurs, who host Watford on Monday, have stumbled in the league in recent weeks and crashed to their eighth successive FA Cup semi-final defeat against Manchester United last week.

Pochettino targets Champions League qualification for a third year.(AFP)

, said his approach would not change as he strives to take the club to the next level and win silverware after a barren decade.