St. Gobain, AKSC post wins as T20 gathers pace

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nation media.com

Dar es Salaam. Agakhan Sports Club (AKSC) and St Gobain stamped their authority over the weekend after registering victories in the second round of the Caravans T20 tournament at UDSM ground.

The best match of the weekend was arguably the third and the last match of the day that pitted AKSC against Veecom Knights and St Gobain and Estim Eleven respectively.

AKSC also clashed with the Lions with the former enjoying a big win.

The opening match of the three encounters saw St Gobain beat Estim Eleven by 5 wickets with Kishen Kamania who scored 25 runs and Jatin Darji (28) the engineers of the win.

Estim Elevens won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 86 runs after all were out when the game reached its 17.5 overs.

St Gobain managed to chase the score and beat it with 19.4 overs played.

Estim’s Ashwin Rabadiya who had 19 runs and Suresh Vekariya who managed 17 were outstanding for the Estim side despite suffering defeat.

Jatin Darji and Kishen Kamania’s combination was responsible for Estim loss. Others who played well for St Gobain included Issa Kikasi who fired 19 runs. The second match between AKSC and the Lions had massive runs inning than all matches played over the weekend.

Agakhan, who won the toss and opted to bat first, scored 203 for the loss of 6 wickets, a score that looked too big for the Lions to attain.

In the reply, they were all out for 68 runs in 17 overs. AKSC won the game by 135 runs. The match heroes included Arshan Jasani who hit 74 runs, Harsheed Chohan (36), Jithendra Gariya (33) and Riziki Kiseto (25).