Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Stage set for Zanzibar netball meet

 

In Summary

  • Speaking yesterday, Chaneza secretary general Said Mansab said the league will feature eight teams and will be used to pick six teams that will compete at the Union League planned for Dar es Salaam next month.
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Zanzibar’s first division netball championship will start on Sunday, according to the Netball Association of Zanzibar (Chaneza).

Speaking yesterday, Chaneza secretary general Said Mansab said the league will feature eight teams and will be used to pick six teams that will compete at the Union League planned for Dar es Salaam next month.

Mansab said named some of the teams that will battle it out in the league as Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU), Mafunzo, KVZ, Sogea, Afya, Chake Stars, Wete Stars and Zimamoto.

He said there was a room other interested teams, but they have to confirm their participation before the fixtures are released.

The Mainland has already picked the team that will compete at the Union League. They are Uhamiaji, Polisi Morogoro, Jeshi Stars, Tumbaku, Madini and Police Arusha.

