Stage set for boxer X championships

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Motorcyclists from five regions in Tanzania Mainland have been given a chance to contest for inaugural boxer X championships scheduled for October 16 in the country.

The regions are Mwanza, Morogoro, Mbeya, Dar es salaam and Dar Periphery (Coast Region).

Speaking during the launch yesterday, Africa’s Bajaj Auto Limited Senior Vice President Krishna Grihapathy said lead model riders in the race would get new Boxer X125 with 125cc engine.

He said the championships cup would be a progressive competition with winners from each stage (town level) progressing to the next stage (regional level) to meet more fierce competitors.

Each region will crown one winner, who will get brand new Boxer worth Sh1.9 million.

Grihapathy said the event was a unique dirt racing organised exclusively to motorcyclists to showcase their skills and identify a champion among them to ride “the champions of rough road’.

He said to make the event more effective, their firm had partnered with two famous footballers in the country, Amissi Tambwe and Shiza Ramadhan Kichuya, to promote their product and competitions.