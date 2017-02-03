Stand United out to stun resurgent Yanga today

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo @tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Resurgent Young Africans have an opportunity to move four points clear at the top of the Mainland Premier League when they take on Shinyanga’s Stand United at the National Stadium.

The defending champions, who beat Mwadui 2-0 last weekend at the same venue, top the league table with 46 points, one ahead of their archrivals Simba, who are not in action today.

The Jangwani Street team’s head coach, George Lwandamina, said yesterday that nothing will stop them from maintaining their smooth run in the league at the expense of the Shinyanga team.

“We know that Stand United, who sit seventh in the league standing with 25 points, will be all out to halt our winning run,” the Zambian tactcian said.

“But we know how to contain them. Our supporters should expect positive results,” he added confidently.

Yanga replaced Simba at the summit of the league table last Saturday with a 2-0 win over struggling Mwadui, a day after the Msimbazi Reds succumbed to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of rejuvenated Azam.

But Simba still believe that they have all it takes to emerge new Mainland champions when the league comes to an end in April.

“We had a very embarrassing outing last weekend, but we have to pick ourselves up and the only way to do that is by posting good results in our next match,” Simba information officer Haji Manara said yesterday.

A goal by Azam skipper John Bocco is all the former Cecafa Kagame Cup champions needed to silence the Msimbazi Reds and revive their hopes for the title.

Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa, who struck twice in last weekend’s match against Mwadui, is one of the players Stand United must mark tightly if they are to avoid a defeat in today’s game.