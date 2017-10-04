Stars captain upbeat ahead of Malawi clash

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Stars’ preparations for an international friendly match against Malawi Flames received a boost yesterday when team captain Mbwana Samatta reported at camp.

Samatta, who features for a Belgian side Genk, expressed optimism that they will turn tables on the Flames in the friendly slated for Saturday at the Uhuru Stadium.

Meanwhile, Flames coach, Ronny Van Geneugden has named a 30-man squad that went into camp on Monday in readiness for the friendly.

For the Flames, the friendly will also be part of their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations Group B qualifiers against Morocco, Cameroon and Comoros. Morocco-based striker Simon Msuva, who scored two goals against Botswana in a friendly match recently, has also returned home ahead of the Malawi match.

Msuva, who plays for Morocco’s Difaa El Jadidah, and Samatta are among forwards the Stars bank on for goals. The Stars are now undergoing training at Boko Beach ground for the friendly.

For the Flames, who are expected in the country tomorrow, their coach, Van Geneugden, generally, has kept his faith in the same players who served him well in their top of Morocco recently.

Some of the regular players called into camp include Gabadihno Mhango, Robert Ng’ambi and Gerald Phiri jnr.

Also on the list are Mozambic-based John, Frank Banda and Charles Swini.

Some of the home-based players in the Malawi Flames squad include Stanely Sanudi, Mathews Sibale, John Lanjesi, Miracle Gabeya and Levison Maganizo

The Stars players who are now at camp are Hamis Abdallah, Abdul Hilal and Abdi Banda.

Others are goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Ramadhani Kabwili and Peter Manyika.

Defenders are Gadiel Michael, Kelvin Yondani, Boniphas Maganga, Salim Mbonde, Erasto Nyoni and Adeyum Ahmed.

Midfielders are Himid Mao, Mzamiru Yassin, Raphael Daud, while wingers are Shizza Kichuya and Ibrahim Ajib.