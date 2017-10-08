Stars maintains unbeaten record against Malawi

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National soccer team, Taifa Stars, has maintained its unbeaten record against Malawi counterpart The Flames following 1-1 draw at Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

Malawi led by 1-0 until a breather thanks goal scored by Ngambi Robert in the 35th minute following mistakes made by goalkeeper Aishi Manula. Taifa Stars equalised through Saimon Msuva in the 57th minute through a direct corner kick to mark the third goal for the player since he turned professional this season. Taifa Stars is yet to lose against Malawi since 2013. The Tanzanian national team won 2-0 in their recently Cosafa Cup match held in South Africa and in 2015 drew 1-1 before recording a barren draw in 2014 and later winning 1-0 on home soil in the same year.

Malawin soccer team captain Ngambi Robert said the results were disappointing for their team, which aimed at winning and revenging the defeat. “We played well in the first half and created many clear chances, but unfortunately we did not utilise them well. We needed to win in the first half, which we dominated the game. It was open for both teams,” he said.

“It is not the first time to play against Tanzania. We studied their previous matches and come with new match strategies, but we did not succeeded. We have gained as we took the match as part of our African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Morocco in March, next year,” said Robert, who plays for South African Platinum Stars.

Taifa Stars attacking midfielder Saimon Msuva said the match was very tough and Malawi came out differently compared to the past’s Cosafa Cup encounter in South Africa. In the match played in June this year, Taifa Stars won 2-0. Msuva, who plays for Difaa El Jadidah of Morocco, said they knew Malawi, which featured in the Cosafa Cup and eliminated in the tournament.

“We used techniques and tactics as per technical bench teachings. Somehow, we managed to contain them, but it was not easy due to preparations and allowed to be ahead of us in 35th minute, but we came strong in second half and equalised, while missing many clear scoring chances,” said Msuva.