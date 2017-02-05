Stars to face Rwanda in Chan qualifier

Dar es Salaam. The national team, Taifa Stars, has been drawn to face Rwanda in the second round of the 2018 CHAN Total Kenya qualifiers for Central East geographical Zone.

The draw result of the Qualifiers of Total CHAN, Kenya 2018 was released on Friday evening by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following the climax of the CAF Executive Committee in Libreville.

According to the draw, Tanzania will start her campaign against the Amavubi in the second round due in July.

The first leg is scheduled to be played between July 14-16 in Dar es Salaam before return leg is hosted in Kigali in the weekend of July 21-23. The last time both Rwanda and Tanzania met was during the 2015 Cecafa Challenge Cup held in Ethiopia. Tanzania won 2-1 in the group stage round.

The winner between Tanzania and Rwanda will take on Uganda, which is the most probably favourite to go past the winner between South Sudan and Somalia in the second round.

Should Stars edge the Rwandans to reach the third round, then they would play the first leg on August 11-13 while the second leg would be staged on August 18-20.

Somalia and South Sudan will battle it out for a place in the second round when their first round action starts on April 20-22 with the first leg while the second leg is due on April 28-30. The other second round clash will pit rivals Djibouti against Ethiopia and Burundi against Sudan.