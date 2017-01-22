Support is all athletes need to win medals, says Simbu

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Long distance runner Alphonce Simbu says Tanzania can regain its dented pride should more athletics stakeholders come forward and support athletes.

The Arusha based runner, who won the Mumbai Marathon last week, believes that Tanzania is blessed with an abundance of talents, but they do not make the grades due to lack of support. Simbu defied the odds to win the Mumbai Marathon ahead of pre-competition favourites in 2:09:32 hours.

The Arusha athlete’s win comes barely six months after finishing fifth at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, missing a bronze by a whisker.

“I am delighted with the medal I won in India. It’s down to hard work and discipline,” said the 24-year-old athlete who specialises in marathon.

He added: “Tanzania has an abundance of talents, but what the athletes lack is support. It is tough to get proper training if you are finically unstable. Should we have more sponsors backing the finest talents, Tanzania will soon rival the likes of Kenya and Ethiopia.”

Simbu has been backed by MultiChoice through DStv.

“I thank Multichoice for supporting me. Their support has shown why it is important for the athletes to get the right support at the right time,” he said.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Nape Nnauye congratulated Simba, adding that the sport needs heavy investment for Tanzania to regain its pride. “We are tired of being also-rans. We want the government and private sector to come together and help transforming our image on the international stage. We can now see light at the end of the light at the end of the tunnel through Simba, so let’s work together to change the fortunes,” said the minister.