Swansea stun Arsenal, Liverpool cruise

London. Petr Cech's howler rocked Arsenal as they crashed to a shock 3-1 defeat at Swansea, while Liverpool cruised to victory over Huddersfield yesterday.

Arsenal goalkeeper Cech's miscued attempt to clear allowed Jordan Ayew to slot home Swansea's second goal at the Liberty Stadium.

It was the killer blow for Arsenal, who had already seen Sam Clucas equalise just one minute after Nacho Monreal put the visitors ahead from Mesut Ozil's pass in the 33rd minute.

Clucas claimed his second four minutes from time to finish off Arsenal, who have now won just once in their last five league games.