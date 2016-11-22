Swimmers reign supreme at Cana Zone III championship

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian swimmers have a reason to smile after emerging as the overall winners of the Cana Zone III championship in Kigali over the weekend.

The championship, which took place in Kigali over the weekend, saw Tanzania garner 1,844 points, edging hyped Zambia by 18 points only.

Zambia, who are a dominant force in swimming in Zone III, settled for the second place after hauling 1,816 points followed by defending champions Uganda with 1,573.

The fourth place went to the Republic of South Africa who collected 759 points while the hosts, Rwanda finished at the bottom with a paltry 316 points.

The Team Tanzania scored 920 points in the women category to top the group followed by Zambia who managed 846 as Uganda took the third spot having chalked 633. South Africa sat fourth (403) and Rwanda trailed with just 250 points.

The Tanzanian swimmers finished third in men events after scoring 854 points. Uganda shone bright in the first place with 908 points followed by Zambia with 902 points.

Rwanda finished fourth with 413 followed by South Africa who scored 316.

Speaking via telephone from Kigali, head coach Ferick Kalengela lavished praise on the swimmers for their performance, saying Tanzania has a bright future.

“I can now see light at the end of the tunnel, our swimmers put up really outstanding displays at the championships. They deserve compliments and I am confident that they will keep on growing to become Olympic medal winners in the near future,” said Kalengela.

The country was represented by 24 swimmers, 11 female and 13 male.

The female swimmers were Alicia Rosin Horton, Sanne Kleiveld, Natalie Standford, Charlotte Standford, Josephine “Koko” Oosterhuis, Veonika Miller, Rania Karume, Emma Imhof, Anna Guild, Amani Doggart and Chiwoniso Zengeni.

Male swimmers were Delvin Barick, Jack Ayling, Matthew Guild, Dhashrrad Magesvaran, Dennis Mhini and Caleb-Jorro O’Sullivan.