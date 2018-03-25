Swimming talents galore

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Twenty -four national records have been broken during the first day of the National Swimming Championships.

The event climaxes today at International School of Tanganyika, Upanga.

A total of 150 swimmers from different clubs compete in 50 disciplines.

Natalia Ladha of the Taliss Club broke the record in 100m freestyle for girls aged 9-10 after clocking 1.11.52 minutes.

She broke her record of 1.12.56 she set last year in the same category.

She also broke 100m backstroke record after clocking 1.22.75 to break her last year’s record of 1.24.66.

Ellis Anderson of Braeburn, Arusha, broke the record for boys aged 9-10 years by clocking 1.12.56.

He broke the record set by Taj Bains set in 2015 with 1.13.24. He also broke the record in 100m backstroke.

Chichi Zengeni of Dar Swim Club (DSC) broke the 100m freestyle record for girls aged 11-12.

She also broke the record of 200m Individual Medley style with 2.47.31 and 50m butterfly record.

Natalie Sanford broke the 100m freestyle record for girls aged 13-14 with 1.01.71.

She broke the record set by Sonia Tumiotto in 2016 who clocked 1.02.47.

She also broke the 50m backstroke record.

Sonia Tumiotto broke one record: of 100m backstroke after clocking 1.09.65.

She broke her own record of 1.11.58 seconds set last year.

Sonia who is in the team that will represent Tanzania in the Commonwealth Games won gold medal in 100m freestyle for the swimmers aged 15 years and above as well as in the 50m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

Delvin Barick of Mwanza Swim Club broke records in 200m Individual Medley (IM) and 50m in butterfly.

Collins Saliboko of Mis Pirahna who broke three records: 200m (IM), 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly.

Marin Villard of DSC broke one record -- in 100m backstroke-- and Smriti Gokarn of DSC broke record in 100m in backstroke.

Niamh Baker of Braeburn broke 100m backstroke record, Dennis Mhini (100m, backstroke and 50m butterfly), Romeo Asubisye Mihaly of Champion Rise broke 50 butterfly and Mwanza’s Khaleed Ladha broke 200min Individual Medley.

Christian Shirima of DSC broke the 200m in Breaststroke.

Mis Piranha swimmers Denis Mhini, Yuki Omori, Collins and Joseph Sumari also broke the record in 400m freestyle.

Tanzania Swimming Association interim committee chairman Imani Dominic was happy with the results.

“This is just the start; we have seen many talented swimmers.”

Those who meet World Swimming Federation (Fina) qualifying times will feature in the global championships in China later this year.

The 14th Fina World Swimming Championships (25 m) will be held December 11–16, 2018 in Hangzhou, China. These championships will feature swimming events in a 25m pool.