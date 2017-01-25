TCA invites 12 stars to spice up APL

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) has invited 12 foreign cricketers who will feature at the Advanced Players League (APL), which will get underway here in early March.

The cricketers, who will be assigned different teams upon their arrival, will come from India, South Africa, Pakistan and England, according the TCA development officer, Hamis Abdallah.

Abdallah, who is still an active player for the national team, disclosed that each country will be represented by three cricketers.

“We are delighted to announce that we have already extended an invitation to cricket governing bodies of the four countries. We expect them to send three players each,” said Abdallah.

“Just like we used to do in the past, the cricketers will be assigned various teams where they will play throughout the tournament. We hope that every local team will have two or three of these professional players.”

The TCA has a tradition of inviting foreign cricketers to spice up the T20 league besides giving the local players international experience.

TCA has also invited Jimmy Kamande and Steve Tikolo from Uganda and Kenya respectively. The duo have massive experience having also competed at the World Cup with the respective teams.

“Preparations for the league have already started. Our goal is to make this year’s edition more competitive,” he said.

The APL league will be played for three days, from March 3 to 5 at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC).