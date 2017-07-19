Wednesday, July 19, 2017

TFF disciplinary committee lifts ban on Ndumbaro

Damas Ndumbaro.

In Summary

  • Ndumbaro who has already served the ban for two years and nine months was penalised for allegedly violating rules and regulations of TFF.
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Disciplinary and Appeals Committee has lifted a seven-year ban of the famous football stakeholder and former world football governing body (Fifa) agent, Damas Ndumbaro.

Ndumbaro who has already served the ban for two years and nine months was penalised for allegedly violating rules and regulations of TFF.

Committee chairman, Rahim Zubeiry said Ndumbaro who is also an advocate of the High Court and lecturer of law filed for revision on July 14th. Their committee met on July 16 and found that Ndumbaro’s ban was unfair.

“The committee that penalised Ndumbaro, did so without hearing his side of the story. The committee quorum was not complete to take such a decision and we have proof there was conflict of interest between the then committee chairman advocate Jerome Msemwa and Ndumbaro,” said Zubeiry.

The committee also has lifted the ban on former Geita Gold Mine assistant coach, Choki Abeid who was given a life ban on allegation of match fixing.  The committee has dropped the revision pleas filed by Tabora region football association chairman, Yusuph Kitumbo and Fatih Rhemtullah (secretary general) and Thomas Mwita. The trio will continue to serve the life ban penalties.

