Tuesday, January 31, 2017

TFF mourns fallen goalie

Goalkeeper David Burhan during his time at

Goalkeeper David Burhan during his time at Mbeya City. Burhan, who was playing for Kagera Sugar, died in Mwanza yesterday after a brief illness. PHOTO | FILE 

In Summary

In his statement to the family, relatives and football fraternity at large, Malinzi prayed for God’s comfort at the trying time. “In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to the family of Burhan our heartfelt condolences. May our Lord comfort you and your loved ones in this trying time,” he told the federation’s official website.

Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), through its president Jamal Malinzi is in grief following the untimely death of Kagera Sugar goalkeeper David Burhan who passed away yesterday at Bugando Hospital in Mwanza.

In his statement to the family, relatives and football fraternity at large, Malinzi prayed for God’s comfort at the trying time. “In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to the family of Burhan our heartfelt condolences. May our Lord comfort you and your loved ones in this trying time,” he told the federation’s official website.

Speaking earlier, Kagera Sugar head coach Mecky Mexime disclosed that Burhani fell ill a few days ago while his team was enroute to Singida to honour an Azam Sports Federation Cup match.

According to him, Burhan’s condition worsened when Kagera Sugar returned from that game and he sadly passed away in the morning.

“We booked a plane to Bugando in order to see if we could help him further after he was admitted, but I think we were too late and no sooner had we arrived had he been pronounced dead,” said the former Taifa Stars skipper.

Mexime added: “The news is devastating more so for his teammates and we will be sending a plea to the federation to postpone our matches until we are through with the burial.”

Burhan was voted the best player of the 2013/14 when playing for Tanzania Prisons.


advertisement

In The Headlines