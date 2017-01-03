TFF parts ways with Mkwasa

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national soccer team, Taifa Stars, head coach, Charles Boniface Mkwasa, reacted with shock and disbelief yesterday upon learning that Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) had sacked him.

TFF has appointed Mtibwa Sugar head coach Salum Mayanga as the team’s caretaker coach.

Mkwasa who took charge of Taifa Stars’ technical bench in mid-2015, replacing Mart Nooij, said he was not aware of his dismissal when The Citizen called him for comment on the matter.

His contract was to expire in March, according to a statement availed to The Citizen by the national football governing body yesterday.

According to the statement signed by the federation’s information officer, Alfred Lucas, Mayanga’s immediate task will be to prepare the national team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this year.

Mkwasa asked to be given time to work on what he described as ‘sensitive issues’ when called The Citizen called him yesterday evening, a few minutes after he was fired.

“I know nothing about it. This is one of challenges soccer coaches are grappling with,” he simply said when pressed for more details.

Meanwhile, Azam FC launched their Mapinduzi Cup campaign on sound note as they squeezed a 1-0 win over hosts Zimamoto at the Aman Stadium in Zanzibar yesterday.

On Sunday, Mainland champions Simba and defending champions Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) also won their respective opening matches at the same venue.

A brace from striker Labama Bokota Kamana gave URA FC a 2-0 victory over Zanzibar outfit KVZ in the opening match of the Mapinduzi Cup on Sunday.

Both of Bokota’s goals came in the second half of the game in the 56th and 90th minute.

Kefa Kisala’s charges will rest on Monday before resuming business on Tuesday against Jang’ombe Boys.