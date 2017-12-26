TGU lauds Joseph, Eaton for their 2017 heroics

By Brown Msyani

Dar es Salaam .The 2017 was good for the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) following the success of its golfers in various regional and continental competitions.

However, according to TGU, the golfers with the best performance this year were Victor Joseph and Angel Eaton (pictured).

Eaton won the East African Ugandan Open against the continent’s top golfers while Joseph was impressive in several regional and continental events.

The latest Joseph’s feat was winning the Tanzania Open title, which he shared with Kenyan Edwin Mudanyi after both finished with the same score at the Kili Golf Course in Arusha.

Following his impressive form Joseph was hailed by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe.

Joseph and Mudanyi tied on aggregate 296 gross strokes after the end of the fourth rounds of the 72- holes duel.