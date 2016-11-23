TGU lauds Victor for his heroics

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has saluted Joseph Victor for winning the Rwanda Open over the weekend. The 20-year-old managed 277 net at the nine-hole Kigali golf course in Nyarutarama.

TGU chairman Joseph Tango congratulated Victor for beating top golfers from the region and encouraged him to keep working hard.

“We are proud of him and as the TGU leader; I take this opportunity to congratulate him. The most important thing for him now is to continue training hard,” said Tango.