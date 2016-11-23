Wednesday, November 23, 2016

TGU lauds Victor for his heroics

“We are proud of him and as the TGU leader; I take this opportunity to congratulate him. The most important thing for him now is to continue training hard,” said TGU chairman Joseph Tango. 

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has saluted Joseph Victor for winning the Rwanda Open over the weekend. The 20-year-old managed 277 net at the nine-hole Kigali golf course in Nyarutarama.

“We are proud of him and as the TGU leader; I take this opportunity to congratulate him. The most important thing for him now is to continue training hard,” said Tango.

Moreover, he disclosed that the TGU is now running a youth programme with a view to producing golfers who will compete at the East Africa Golf Challenge Trophy planned for Dar es Salaam. “We are going to host the regional golf challenge trophy next year, so we have decided to start early preparations for we want them to win trophies on home soil,” he said.

