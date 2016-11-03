TGU satisfied with golfers performance

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has expressed satisfaction with golfers’ performance at 18th East African Challenge Trophy despite finishing fourth.

The tournament, which featured the golfers from five nations, took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, the TGU chairman, Joseph Tango, said the golfers performed fairy well regardless of their inexperience.

According to Tango, the TGU is still in the national team building process, thus the displays of the golfers promise a bright future.

“We hoped that they would have finished a bit higher on the table, but it was a difficult tournament and we are satisfied that our golfers gained the needed exposure,” said Tango.

“We can’t blame them for finishing fourth, instead, we encourage them to use the experience they gained to perform better in the forthcoming competitions.