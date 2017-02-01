TGU to unveil team for All Africa meet next week

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) will unveil a six-member squad for the forthcoming All Africa Junior Championship later this month.

The team is among national junior outfits from various countries across the continent lined up for the championship to be held at the Royal Harare Golf Club in Harare, Zimbabwe from March 26 to 31.

This year’s tournament will have both boys’ and girls’ tournaments running concurrently, with the ultimate aim being qualification for the 2017 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup scheduled for June in Harare.

TGU chairman Joseph Tango said yesterday that he was optimistic the juniors would steal show at the Harare championship.

For the past two or so weeks, players making up the national provisional squad have been undergoing off camp training at Lugalo golf course.

Tango said the final squad would be named after two championships to be held at the Lugalo golf course this month. Six golfers, half of them girls, will constitute the squad.

‘The Lugalo golf course will host two competitions before February 15, the All Corporate trophy and a special championship to mark the 10th anniversary of the club,” he said.

Golfers who are currently training at Lugalo Club include those who competed in various international championships last year.

They include Jay Nathwani and Prabvir Singh, who took part in last year’s Amateur Championship of India, according the TGU chairman.

Nathwani earned his first national team call last year after his heroics at the World Junior Open 2016 held in Scotland.

The previous edition of the All Africa Junior Golf Championship took place in Tunisia where South Africa clinched the trophy. Zimbabwe came second followed by Morocco and Tunisia.

Egypt’s youth team finished fourth followed by Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria.

While TGU is yet to unveil its final squad for the continental championship, Kenya has already named its top junior golfer Agil Is Haq from Nyali Golf and Country Club, to lead the country’s challenge in the Harare event.