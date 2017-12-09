TOC calls on athletes to fight for Tokyo marks

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania athletes have been urged to train hard in order to secure qualifying marks for the 2020 Olympic Games, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan.

The call was made by the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) Vice President, Henry Tandau when opening the Annual General Assembly of the Tanzania Athletes Commission (TAC), which is taking place in Zanzibar’s Welezo Peace Centre Hall.

Tandau said TAC members will be trimmed because most of the current members have no qualifications for they did not feature in the Olympic Games. Earlier, TAC comprised members from various sports associations and federations regardless of her or his participation in the Olympic Games.

“We have received a letter from International Olympic Committee (IOC) directing us to revoke memberships of all members who never competed in the Olympic Games,” he said.

“We need to encourage our athletes to fight hard and secure the marks for the 2020 Olympic Games, which is the only way to increase the number of TAC members,” said Tandau.