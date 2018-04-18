TOC expresses concern over missing TZ player

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 13 athletes, including Tanzania’s female table tennis player Fathiya Pazi, went missing after the curtain fell on the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, it has been revealed.

Most of them are from Cameroon. The other missing athletes are from Uganda, Sierra Leone and Rwanda, according to the organisers on the multi-sport event.

Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) and Tanzania Table Tennis Association (TTTA) have expressed concern over the disappearance of Pazi.

Pazi is among 16 players who represented Tanzania at the ‘Club Games,’ which came to a close on Sunday.

Last week, the Australian government warned athletes who were in Gold Coast for the games against overstaying their visas.

This is not the first time the Commonwealth Games have seen athletes going missing. It’s believed that many of those who vanish want the chance of a better life.