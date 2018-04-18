Wednesday, April 18, 2018

TOC expresses concern over missing TZ player

Tanzanian table tennis player Fathiya Pazi

Tanzanian table tennis player Fathiya Pazi (third left) poses for a photo with her teammates at the National Stadium on April 4 ahead of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, which came to a close on Sunday in Australia. PHOTO| FILE 

In Summary

  • Most of them are from Cameroon. The other missing athletes are from Uganda, Sierra Leone and Rwanda, according to the organisers on the multi-sport event.
Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. At least 13 athletes, including Tanzania’s female table tennis player Fathiya Pazi, went missing after the curtain fell on the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, it has been revealed.

Most of them are from Cameroon. The other missing athletes are from Uganda, Sierra Leone and Rwanda, according to the organisers on the multi-sport event.

Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) and Tanzania Table Tennis Association (TTTA) have expressed concern over the disappearance of Pazi.

Pazi is among 16 players who represented Tanzania at the ‘Club Games,’ which came to a close on Sunday.

Last week, the Australian government warned athletes who were in Gold Coast for the games against overstaying their visas.

This is not the first time the Commonwealth Games have seen athletes going missing. It’s believed that many of those who vanish want the chance of a better life.

At the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, more than 40 athletes and officials, including two Tanzanian amateur boxers Karim Matumla and Omari Idd Kimweri, went missing, overstayed, or sought asylum.

advertisement

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

Twelve MCL journalists nominated for excellence in journalism awards

Twelve  journalists from Mwananchi Communications Limited, publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi

1  hour ago

Over 30,000 girls to be administered with cervical cancer vaccine in Mwanza

Regional authorities here will administer at least 31,291 girls aged 14 with a vaccine to protect

  • News
    Children with autism suffer from teachers’ shortage  
  • News
    Negotiations still ongoing to determine fate of Bagamoyo Port project  
  • News
    Tanzanian diaspora sends home Sh1tr yearly  
  • News
    City building under scrutiny  