TOC leaders keen on snapping long medal drought

By Suleiman Jongo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) elected officials have called for a strong partnership with sports associations to ensure that the country shines at various international championships with the focus being on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Speaking after his re-election, TOC president Gulam Rashid said underscored the importance of working closer with all sports associations if Tanzania is to win medals at the 2020 showpiece. “I’m thankful that almost the entire executive committee has been reinstated for another four years. We therefore promise a closer relation with sports associations with a view to propelling the country towards success,” he said.

“The sports fraternity should come up with apt plans that will ensure Tanzania starts winning medals sooner rather than later. There is no good reason for failing to win medals in topflight events. We have to work together and change the country’s fortunes.” He added: “I understand that we have had a myriad challenges, which ruined our medal hopes. However, that will be a thing of the past should we start working more as a team. Hopefully, our athletes will start winning medals.”

The committee’s re-elected secretary general, Filbert Bayi, said stressed the need for starting early preparations for the big international tournaments. According to him, the TOC together with its affiliate associations should start preparations in earnest for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2020 Tokyo Games.

All TOC top officials were re-elected an-opposed as TOC members shied away from challenging them in the general election.

Rashid, who was the sole aspirant, garnered 48 out of 50 votes while Henry Tandau, who won the vice president post, got 44.

Bayi, one of the only two country’s Olympic medallists, collected 49 out of 50 votes while Suleiman Mohamed Jabir became his assistant having obtained the same number votes.

Charles Nyange defended his post of treasurer after hauling 47 votes while his assistant Juma Zaidy was also re-elected with a similar number of votes.

Those who become executive committee members representing Tanzania Mainland with their respective votes in brackets were Irene Mwasanga (50), Noorelain Sharrif (48), Muharam Mchume (39). Amina Lyamaiga (32) and Donath Massawe (30) while those who did not win were former Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general, Noel Kiunsi (24) and former deputy Sports director, Juliana Yassoda (21).

Those who were elected members in the executive committee from Zanzibar are national women’s football team (Twiga Stars) coach Nasra Juma Mohamed (44), Zanzibar Athletics Association (ZAAA) secretary general, Suleiman Ame Khamis (42), Mussa Abdulrabi Fadhi (37), Ramadhan Zimbwe Omar (33) and Sheha Mohammed Ali (30)