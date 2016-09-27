TSA fixes date for swimming event

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Open Swimming Championships will take place on October 8 in Zanzibar, it has been announced.

The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general, Ramadhani Namkoveka said yesterday that the two-day tournament will be held at the International School of Zanzibar pool.

Namkoveka said event will comprise swimmers from Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza and the host Zanzibar.

He named some of the clubs that are expected to field their swimmers as Dar Swim Club, Tanzania Marine Club, Tallis, Springrays, Heaven of Peace (Hopac), Champions Rise, Isamilo (Mwanza), Arusha Swimming Club, Morogoro International School and Moshi.

Namkoveka disclosed that all athletes must register for the tournament and that the registration deadline is today.