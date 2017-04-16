TSA shifts focus on Zone III meet

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has shifted its focus on a title defence mission of the Cana Zone III Swimming Championships slated for October.

Tanzania will host the African championship for the first time after a magnificent performance at the second edition, which was held in Kigali, Rwanda last November.

Tanzania was declared the overall winner of the championship after collecting 2484 points followed by Zambia with 2398. Uganda settled for the third place after accumulating 2125 points as pre-tournament favourites South Africa took the fourth slot with 1094 points.

TSA vice chairperson Thauriya Diria showered praise on the swimmers who competed at the recently concluded national championships where 80 national records were smashed.

Diria said they were now focussing on hosting the Cana Zone III Swimming Championships besides preparing a medal winning outfit.

“We were impressed with the standard of swimming our youngsters showed at the national event. The best will form the team for the African championships, so we call on them not to stop training hard,” Diria said.