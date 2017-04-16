Sunday, April 16, 2017

TSA shifts focus on Zone III meet

Up-and-coming Tanzania swimmer Reuben Monyo

Up-and-coming Tanzania swimmer Reuben Monyo competes during the National Swimming Championships at the Heaven of Peace Academy in Dar es Salaam last week. PHOTO|MAJUTO OMARY 

In Summary

  • Tanzania will host the African championship for the first time after a magnificent performance at the second edition, which was held in Kigali, Rwanda last November.
Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has shifted its focus on a title defence mission of the Cana Zone III Swimming Championships slated for October.

Tanzania will host the African championship for the first time after a magnificent performance at the second edition, which was held in Kigali, Rwanda last November.

Tanzania was declared the overall winner of the championship after collecting 2484 points followed by Zambia with 2398. Uganda settled for the third place after accumulating 2125 points as pre-tournament favourites South Africa took the fourth slot with 1094 points.

TSA vice chairperson Thauriya Diria showered praise on the swimmers who competed at the recently concluded national championships where 80 national records were smashed.

Diria said they were now focussing on hosting the Cana Zone III Swimming Championships besides preparing a medal winning outfit.

“We were impressed with the standard of swimming our youngsters showed at the national event. The best will form the team for the African championships, so we call on them not to stop training hard,” Diria said.

The TSA official added: “Swimming has made a long stride over the past four years or so, so we promise to field the strongest possible squad at the October meet. It’s our belief that we will defend our title for the second straight year.”

Related Stories

5  hours ago

TSA shifts focus on Zone III meet

The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) has shifted its focus on a title defence mission of the Cana Zone III Swimming Championships slated for October.

advertisement

In The Headlines

1  hour ago

Former Israel Premier impressed by Tanzania tourism attractions

Former Israel Prime Minister, Mr Ehud Barak, has praised the government for the way it preserves

2  hours ago

Pope's Easter address marked by heightened security

Pope Francis began his traditional Easter mass in Rome on Sunday with thousands of the faithful

  • News
    Leaders called to watch their actions, statements  
  • News
    Axe to fall on 9,000 workers, hints JPM  
  • News
    Vodacom now likely to extend share sale  
  • News
    JPM: Why we’ve embraced former foes  