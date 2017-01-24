TSA to field four teens at Cana Zone 4 event

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will be represented by 4 swimmers during the Cana Zone 4 swimming championships slated for Bulawayo, Zimbabwe next month.

The championships, which will bring together hundreds of young swimmers from across the continent, will start on February 16 and run through February 19.

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) official Imani Dominic, who is tasked to co-ordinate the national team, named the swimmers as Rania Karume, Konig Ophellie, Isam Sepetu and Mueggenburg Jeannette. Dominic said the swimmers have started training in earnest for the championship, where Tanzania will be up against 12 countries in the four-day championship.

They include hosts Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Seychelles, Kenya, Zambia, Botswana, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, South Africa and Uganda.

According to him, the Tanzanian swimmers have ample time to be competitive given a three-week duration they have to prepare. “They have slightly over three weeks to prepare and finalise their training schedule. We should have a competitive team able to compete with the swimming heavyweights in Africa,” he said.

Tanzania’s biggest competition will come from South Africa, Kenya Zimbabwe during the event. The Bulawayo event will also serve as a learning curve ahead of the Africa Junior Championships slated for April in Egypt. TSA secretary general Ramadhan Namkoveka was optimistic that the four swimmers would win medals at the championship. “We have already confirmed out participation. It promises to be very competitive considering that the best swimmers from the continent converge in Bulawayo,” said Namkoveka.

“We have already picked our representatives; they are brilliant young swimmers, so we have high hopes on them. They have considerable experience in international events, so we are confident that they will not let us down.