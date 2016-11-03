Thursday, November 3, 2016

TSA unveils team for Kigali event

 

In Summary

  • Apart from Tanzania, the three-day championship will involve swimmers from Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti and host Rwanda.
Advertisement
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) unveiled a 26-member team that will compete at the African Swimming Confederation (Cana) championship starting in Rwanda on November 18.

Apart from Tanzania, the three-day championship will involve swimmers from Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti and host Rwanda.

TSA secretary general Ramadhan Namkoveka named the swimmers as Anna Guild, Isam Sepetu, Rania Karume, Sanne Kleinveld, Alicia Horton, Veronica Miller, Chichi Zengeni, Natalie Stanford, Charlotte Staniford, Emma Imholf, Josephine Oosterhuis and Amani Doggart.

Others are Matthew Guild, Christopher Patrick, Augustino Lucas, Jack Ayling, Marin Reece, Shawn Byabato, Dennis Mhini, Joseph Sumari and Caleb O’Sullivan.

The list also includes Delvin Barick, Judah Miller, Dhastrrad Magesvaran, Khaleed Razac, Marin Reece and Shawn Byabato, Dennis Mhini and Venance Kangeta.

advertisement

In The Headlines

26 minutes ago

President to meet editors on Friday

c during a meeting with members of the press at State House, being part of the activities to

ATCL introduces Mwanza to Dar flights at lower charges

Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) has officially launched flights between Mwanza and Dar es Salaam

  • News
    Journalists at greater risk, says new report  
  • News
    MPs hit at govt over economy, Dar port slump  
  • News
    Dar’s Lumumba, Mkunguni streets to serve as markets  
  • News
    Council vows to probe demolition  