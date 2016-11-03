TSA unveils team for Kigali event

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) unveiled a 26-member team that will compete at the African Swimming Confederation (Cana) championship starting in Rwanda on November 18.

Apart from Tanzania, the three-day championship will involve swimmers from Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti and host Rwanda.

TSA secretary general Ramadhan Namkoveka named the swimmers as Anna Guild, Isam Sepetu, Rania Karume, Sanne Kleinveld, Alicia Horton, Veronica Miller, Chichi Zengeni, Natalie Stanford, Charlotte Staniford, Emma Imholf, Josephine Oosterhuis and Amani Doggart.

Others are Matthew Guild, Christopher Patrick, Augustino Lucas, Jack Ayling, Marin Reece, Shawn Byabato, Dennis Mhini, Joseph Sumari and Caleb O’Sullivan.