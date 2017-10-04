TZ boxer fails to shine in Lilongwe

By Citizen Reporter and Agencies @TheCitizenTz news@Tznationmedia.comTz

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Six Bruno lost to Malawian boxer Felix Mwamaso in an eight-round non-title international bout at Obriegado Leissure Park in Mzuzu.

As usual, the two boxers took to just size each other up in the first round but Mwamaso’s kidney punches were outstanding in the second round.

After 30 seconds into the third round, a powerful left hook by Mwamaso sent the Tanzanian boxer staggering before falling onto the canvas.

The Malawian was on top of things in rounds four to seven with excellent combinations of upper cuts and powerful jabs, which were perfectly landing on Bruno’s body.

A minute into the eighth and last round, referee Dunstan Nyamazi had to briefly stop the fight to allow Bruno treated as he had sustained a cut on the side of his right eye following a powerful punch by Mwamaso.

When the bout resumed, more and more punches landed onto Bruno’s body until the final ring bell rescued him. Judge number one Stanley Banda scored 79 for Red Corner (Mwamaso) and 74 for Blue Corner (Bruno).

Judge number two Lameck Phiri scored 80 points for Red Corner and 73 for Blue Corner while Judge number three Frank Pongolani scored 78 for Red Corner and 74 for Blue Corner.