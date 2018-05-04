TZ diaspora in US award old runner Akhwari

Having recognized the magnitude of the influence, Akhawari has imparted not only on local athletes, but generally to all sportsmen in Tanzania and across the world. The Tanzanian diaspora community in Dallas deliberately decided that it is high time they acknowledged his patriotic and courageous performance, as well as his previous and current contribution to the growth of athletics in Tanzania. The award was presented to Akhwari by the Mayor of Dallas during the Tanzania day celebrations that was held late last month.

This category of awards was initiated aiming at acknowledging specific exceptional individuals who have in one way or another tremendously contributed something remarkable to the country. Akhwari was identified as undoubtedly one of the personalities who had brought pride to the nation. During the 1968 Olympics Marathon, Akhwari demonstrated an iconic performance which gave a genuine meaning to the word ‘courage’, patriotism and resilient in the athletics arena. He did not win a medal, in his pain and defeat he displayed something much more profound and enduring than many sportsmen achieve in their illustrious careers. Akhwari is today known all over the world as the father of the “never quit spirit”