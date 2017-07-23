TZ eyes medals in world swimming competitions

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania swimmer, Hilal Hemed Hilal today start medal search campaign in the 17th World Swimming championships currently taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

Hilal will compete in 50m butterfly and he is in top shape ahead of the event. Hilal who was in training in Thailand, is optimistic to do the best in the event which features athletes from 186 countries.

Apart from today’s schedule, Hilal will also compete in the 50m freestyle on July 28th. Other Tanzania swimmers in the world championships are Adil Barmal and Sonia Tumiotto.

Team head coach, Noel Kiunsi said all swimmers were in top shape ahead of the event and believes they will record the best results. Kiunsi said most of the swimmers boast international exposure and urged Tanzanians to give them moral support.

“We are fine ahead of the event, Hilal will be our first swimmer to start competing and others will follow. Morale is high and we believe we will shine in the event,” said Kiunsi.

The up and coming swimmer, Adil Bharmal said they have prepared well and target the personal best record in the event which features swimmers from 181 countries. Adil will compete in 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle respectively.

Adil said he trained well ahead of the competitions and believes he will do the best in the event which is featuring for the first time in the history of the game in the country.

Meanwhile; Tanzania Swimming Association’s (TSA) Cana zone three organizing committee leader Leena Kapadia met the participating countries during the world championships.

Leena is already in Budapest and she will use the event to advise the 23 participating countries to confirm their participation.