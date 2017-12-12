Tuesday, December 12, 2017

TZ golfer eyes more titles after Cup win

 

Advertisement
By Brown MsyaniJBy Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanzania’s top amateur golfer Victor Joseph believes he can win more of golf’s biggest prizes after finishing runner-up at the 2017 Kenya Open.

Joseph finished five strokes behind Kenyan Daniel Nduva in the championship that drew elite golfers from four East African countries at Nyali course, Mombasa on Sunday.

The championship attracted 91 players, including professionals who were led by Kenya’s John Wangai, who carded rounds of 78, 69 and 75 for 222 to win top honour ahead of compatriot Mathew Omondi on 224. (Brown Msyani)

advertisement

In The Headlines

Udsm students land Barclays scholarships

Twenty four university students have won full scholarships from Barclays bank in a new skills

Hanang widows finally defy the odds

Widows and poor women from the Barabaig community in Hanang District, Manyara region can now wear

  • News
    Unpaid teachers arrears cited as reason for shoddy performance  
  • News
    CCM cancels primary election for Singida North constituency  
  • News
    50 vehicles cleared at port to implement JPM order  
  • News
    Magufuli calls for action against media promoting moral erosion  