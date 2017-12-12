TZ golfer eyes more titles after Cup win

By Brown MsyaniJBy Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanzania’s top amateur golfer Victor Joseph believes he can win more of golf’s biggest prizes after finishing runner-up at the 2017 Kenya Open.

Joseph finished five strokes behind Kenyan Daniel Nduva in the championship that drew elite golfers from four East African countries at Nyali course, Mombasa on Sunday.