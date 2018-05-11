TZ golfers for Africa Challenge tournament

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nation media.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has confirmed to feature in the All Africa Ladies Challenge Trophy scheduled to be held in Ghana on August 26th to September 4.

Apart from the All Africa Ladies Challenge, Tanzania Ladies golfers will also feature in Ghana Open to be held one day before the continental event.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) honorary secretary general, Maria Sebastian said that they expect to send three women golfers and one official in the event which will feature many prominent golfers on the continent. Maria said that they are yet to get the golfers who will be in a trip to Accra as they are yet to stage the local tournament.According to Maria, they expect to select the provisional squad comprising six golfers in both Lugalo open and Dar es Salaam Gymkhana to be held next week.

She explained that Gymkhana tournament has been scheduled to be held on May 18 while Lugalo Open will be held on May 19 and 20/at Lugalo golf course.Besides that, both Dar es Salaam Gymkhana and Lugalo golf tournaments will feature men golfers. “We call on all ladies golfers in the country to show up in the two tournaments in order to win the chance of competing in the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), we need to send top golfers in order to shine in the event,” said Maria. She said that the provisional six golfers will feature in the special tournament to select the final squad.