TZ golfers keen on Africa title

By By Mohamed Ugasa. @TheCitizenTz news@TheCitizen.co.tz

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has unveiled a 21-member provisional squad ahead of next month’s Africa Region Four Championship to be staged at the par-71 Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club course.

The amateur golfers earned calls for national duty following their impressive performance in the preliminary qualifying event, which was simultaneously staged at the Dar es Salaam and Arusha Gymkhana Clubs over the weekend involving 39 players.

Olais Mollel supervised the qualifier in Arusha while Hassan Kadio was in Dar es Salaam before trimming the team to 21 golfers.

Unveiling the squad yesterday, Tanzania Golf Union chairman Joseph Tango said golfers from Arusha would arrive in Dar es Salaam on August 6 and embark on training the following day.

The final qualifying event will take place on August 8 at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) course, where the final squad will be unveiled. It will comprise nine golfers.

The golfers will embark on an ad hoc training camp on August 9 for more drills ahead of the championship.

The ten-day training session is expected to end on August 21 as the team will be given a rest day before the tournament roars into life on August 23.

According to Tango, the golfers making up the provisional squad with their respective clubs in bracket are; Francis Julius, Jay Nathwani Jr, Pravin Sigh Jr, Babu Laizer and Manraj Chadha (Arusha Gymkhana); Aidan Nziku, Amani Saidi and Victor Joseph (Dar es Salaam Gymkhana); Isaac Wanyenche and Stephen Michael (Kili Golf); Godfrey Gwacha, Henrik Nyenza, Jumanne Mbunda, Prosper Emmanuel, Richard Mtweve and Seif Mcharo (Lugalo), Elisha Fadhil, George Sembi, Issac Anania and Vincent Gullo. Abbas Adam is the only golfer from Moshi Club who joins the qualifying fray.

“The final squad will be trained by local professional golfer Hassan Kadio, who will be assisted by Zimbabwean Furayi Chutengwa,” Tango said.

The tournament format is match-play with singles on the opening day, then four-some and four-ball-better-ball before winding up with another round of singles.