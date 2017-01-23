TZ golfers set sights on All Africa tourney

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) says local golfers have what it takes to sparkle at this year’s All Africa Junior Championship in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tanzania will field twelve golfers at the championship scheduled for March.

TGU chairman Joseph Tango said yesterday that they would unveil the final squad for the championship later this month or early next month.

“Our golfers are now undegoing training at Lugalo Club ahead of the championship,” said tango.

He said Tanzania would compete in both boys’ and girls’ categories in the Zimbabwe championship.

Golfers who are training at Lugalo Club includen those who competed i various international championships last year.

They include Jay Nathwani and Prabvir Singh, who took part in last year’s Amateur Championship of India, according the TGU chairman.

Nathwani earned his first national team call last year after his heroics at the World Junior Open 2016 held in Sotland.

The previous edition of the event took place in Tunisia with South Africa winning, Zimbabwe came second followed by Morocco, and Tunisia.

Egypt finished fourth folowed by Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria.

While TGU is yet to unveil the final squad for the continental championship, Kenya has named its top junior golfer Agil Is Haq from Nyali Golf and Country Club, currently playing off handicap one, to lead Kenya’s challenge in this year’s Africa Junior Golf Championship in Harare, according to Daily Nation.

Is Haq emerged the best junior golfer in 2016, retaining his place in the national junior team. He also qualified for the 2017 Barclays Kenya Open that will be held at Muthaiga from March 22 to 26.

the other players in the east African country’s junior team are Mutahi Kibugu of Muthaiga and Zubair Khan also from Muthaiga and Windsor’s Akshay Chandaria.